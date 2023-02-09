Grass Valley Police Department
9:25 a.m. – A caller from Henderson Street reported a male disrobing and thrashing around scratching at his skin.
9:42 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a transient camp behind the building, and a vehicle in the parking lot filled with trash and a garbage bag on the window.
10:18 a.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported a subject was parking in a passing lane, blocking the one-way road. The caller advised ongoing issues with the subject who they said terrorize the neighborhood and sells meth.
11:48 a.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported a loose dog in their backyard. The bull mastiff was just mulling around and was not aggressive.
12:46 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street requested contact regarding trespassing at night by transients who leave trash and human waste behind.
4:19 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported a valve cap off a fire hydrant as well as vandalism and graffiti on it.
11:46 p.m. — A caller from Hocking Avenue requested assistance because he heard people are talking about him selling drugs and this is false. The caller wanted to make them stop talking about him too.
Nevada City Police Department
9:20 a.m. – A caller from Coyote Street informed law enforcement they would be shooting off four to five rounds.
1:02 p.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a stolen street sign. The Willow Valley sign was gone but the Nevada Street sign was still up.
4:17 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a male subject approaching high school aged children asking if the juveniles smoke marijuana and offering to sell it to them.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
11:23 a.m. – A caller from Blue Tent School Road reported a subject in a two-tone vehicle stopping at trash cans and going through them.
12:41 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported three to four cows in her yard that are not hers. The caller advised they belonged a couple houses down.
1:01 p.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a transient checking out vehicles and flipping off vehicles that were driving by. The caller advised the man might be walking into town as he disappeared into the woods.
4:07 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported two domestic ducks were dumped into her pond. The caller requested assistance from Animal Control to help her catch the ducks and relocate them.
5:49 p.m. – A caller from North Cherry Creek Road reported a dog dug a hole and was stuck outside the fence of the residence. The dog was tied up and was now stuck. The caller said the dog’s owner has not been home all day and the caller was concerned for the dog.
7:03 p.m. – A caller from Reno reported his cousin’s car was stolen an hour ago in Reno. The caller was advised to have the cousin call the business line to Reno Police Department.
7:33 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a black cow walking in the roadway. An additional caller reported several cows in the roadway.
7:40 p.m. – A caller from Tara Lane reported a dog barking for hours on end. It happened the previous night and was happening again.
—Jennifer Nobles