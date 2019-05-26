Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller suggests police create transit cops, station them at bus depot

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

8:26 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of North School Street reported the theft of sunglasses, breath mints and coins from a vehicle.

8:51 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of Sierra College Drive reported that someone burglarized a cottage.

9:04 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported that a guest made threats against him and others. The guest also threatened to burn down the building after being told they no longer could stay.

11:02 a.m. — A caller in the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a transient loitering.

11:20 a.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man touching himself inappropriately.

2 p.m. — A caller near Tinloy and Bank streets reported someone stabbing the ground with a machete. Officers arrived and arrested a man.

4:46 p.m. — A caller at Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported that a man followed her and continued to ask if she’d go to the movies with him.

8:03 p.m. — A caller at Tinloy and Bank streets reported a man walking on the northbound on-ramp. The man had been shouting for 40 minutes.

10:51 p.m. — A caller at Plaza Drive and Sutton Way reported that a Molotov cocktail was thrown into a construction site. The caller extinguished it.

Saturday

9:26 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Idaho Maryland Road reported lumber across the roadway.

12:15 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported her mother’s boyfriend had broken down a door to reach his heroin. Officers arrived, spoke with those involved and cited a man for vandalism.

3:19 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Glenwood Road reported a vacant home had been burglarized.

7:29 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man screaming and waving his arms as he walked toward a nearby store.

8:30 p.m. — A caller near Tinloy and Bank streets requested that an officer be at the bus depot every hour to protect people from panhandlers and transients. The caller also wanted the creation of transit officers, who would be stationed in the area.

9:19 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman shoplifting. Officers arrived and made two arrests.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

2:16 p.m. — A caller on Meda Drive, near Three Sevens Place, reported a man screaming, being aggressive and throwing items. At one point the man threatened to beat the caller’s teen brother. The call ended when the suspect took the phone, said “there’s nothing here” and hung up.

2:25 p.m. — A caller on Lawrence Way, near David Way, reported that the father of her child picked up a brick and threatened to “smash” her face when she arrived to collect her son. The father refused to relinquish the child.

3:37 p.m. — A caller on Maidu Avenue reported one inmate assaulting another.

6:49 p.m. — A caller on Lucky Nugget Lane, near McCourtney Road, reported the theft of a 1997 dark green Ford F250.

9:12 p.m. — A caller on Monitor Court, near Mooney Flat Road, reported someone yelling and three or four shots fired.

Saturday

1:39 p.m. — A caller on Lime Kiln Road reported seven neighbors trespassing with dirt bikes. The caller detained one of the trespassers, though the others returns with an ax and a crow bar. Reports state there were no assaults or threats.

3:01 p.m. — A caller near Banner Lava Cap and Old Tunnel roads reported a man panhandling.

6:08 p.m. — A caller on Pittsburg Road reported that someone tried to break into her vehicle. A side window was broken.

7 p.m. — A caller on Big Oak Drive reported that someone had been shooting for hours.

9:10 p.m. — A caller on Shannon Way, near Deer Park Drive, reported her drunk neighbor stole her car.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

11:36 a.m. — A caller on Commercial Street reported men entering the women’s bathroom.

Noon — A caller on Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a passed-out man lying on the sidewalk and in some bushes.

4:58 p.m. — A caller on Providence Mine Road, near Zion Street, reported two men looking into a building’s windows. The only description the caller provided was “shady.”

5:46 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street reported a panhandler.

Saturday

12:16 p.m. — A caller on Main Street, near Alexander Street, reported that a man has been trying to get 10- and 11-year-old girls into his home, saying they’ll make cookies.

6:17 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street, near Heilman Court, reported a man entering peoples’ yards and walking in the street. At one point he “hassled” someone in a yard.

