Nevada County police blotter: Caller says woman took safe with $10K in it

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

7:45 a.m. — A caller on San Francisco Street reported when he arrived to work Tuesday there was an entry made to the business and money taken from an unlocked safe.

4:14 p.m. — A caller at Shooting Star Lane and South Ponderosa reported someone cut the lock on his back gate and drove onto the property. Per caller, there are ongoing issues with the subject on his property.

5:01 p.m. — A caller on Toby Trail reported her granddaughter missing. Subject has not been seen since Saturday, when she walked out of the house with a small bag and did not respond to phone calls or text messages. Subject is a white girl with a thin build and long, brown hair who wearing worn jeans and a white top.

5:31 p.m. — An out-of-town caller was notified by her house sitter at Duggans Road and Bear Court that someone shot at her horses. There were large bullet holes in the water pump house.

6:57 p.m. — A 911 caller from Cherry Creek Road and Cherry Hill Place reported her son’s ex-girlfriend came into the residence and took a safe with $10,000 in it. The suspect left on Highway 49 toward Auburn. Her son was following the suspect. Dispatch contacted with caller’s son, who was going to Sacramento. The suspect was possibly en route to an address off Pale Avenue. The son was advised not to confront the suspect and wait for a deputy.

— William Roller