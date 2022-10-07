Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller says two bears treed

Grass Valley Police Department

2:22 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a transient male that kept running into the roadway, trying to get hit by a car.

3:53 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a man walked into the restaurant with a six-pack of beer, and appeared to be possibly intoxicated. At the time of the call, the subject was said to be sitting out front “zoning out.” Per the caller, the subject had a knife on his hip.

6:39 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported seeing a man “walking with purpose,” carrying a blade, knife, or shard of glass.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

7:40 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported her dog had treed two bears.

4:17 p.m. – A caller from Piper Lane reported a dog chasing horses on their property.