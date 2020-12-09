Nevada County police blotter: Caller says they have stolen items, but they didn’t steal them
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
3:03 p.m. — A caller from Boca Dam reported their vehicle had been jumped onto by someone’s dog, and that the dog owner refused to talk to them or provide information before leaving.
3:17 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road, near Linton Lane, reported a check stolen from their mail.
4:06 p.m. — A caller from Lake Wildwood Dam reported 10 to 15 gunshots, calling back minutes later to report they had heard five more.
4:22 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Old Downieville Highway, reported someone had a lamp and a pot stolen from them and that those items were at his house, but that he didn’t steal them.
5:05 p.m. — A caller from Rock Creek Road, near Carnelian Court, reported goats were ramming her glass, and requested they be moved along.
6:17 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road, near Veysel Place, reported a loud dirt bike in the roadway.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from the Highway 49 ramp, near La Barr Meadows Road, reported a driver seemingly unable to maintain their speed or lane.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
11:01 a.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported an ongoing issue with stealing. They stated that someone had siphoned gasoline out of a work truck.
3:07 p.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported an abandoned vehicle on private property, requesting it be towed.
5:00 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 reported, in case any other calls came in, that they dispatched a deer in the area.
— Victoria Penate
