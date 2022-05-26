Nevada County police blotter: Caller says suspect brandished knife at a customer

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:05 a.m. — A 911 caller near McCourtney and Gai roads reported she was trying to move her items and the landlord was sending people to harass her.

12:43 a.m. — A 911 caller near Oak Tree Road reported her friend was attacked by a dog and needed an ambulance.

8:33 a.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs Road, between Scarlett Oaks and Rudd roads, reported an unknown male running around the campus wearing all black clothing with a black backpack.

9:44 a.m. — A caller near Skillman Horse Campground reported a friend who lost two horses.

9:57 a.m. — A caller near Amber Street and Hilltop Terrace reported their brother’s dog attacked the reporting party’s dog last night.

10:37 a.m. — A caller near Red Ranch and Murchie Mine reported a neighbor’s cane corso was attacked by another neighbor’s chihuahua.

11:37 a.m. — A 911 caller Highway 49 and Alta Sierra Drive reported a reckless tan or brown vehicle passing the double line.

11:46 a.m. — A caller near Friar Tuck Road, between Archery Way and Nottingham Lane, reported identity theft.

12:56 p.m. — A 911 caller near Maidu Avenue and Hallway Way reported a male in the Social Services Department talking about “blowing people’s heads off.”

2:17 p.m. — A caller near Skilllman Horse Campground, toward the top of Hallelujah Trail, reported two horses had been missing for five hours. One was an appaloosa gelding that was 27 years old wearing a bell and another was a 15-year-old buckskin mare.

3:27 p.m. — A 911 caller near Pasquale Road, between Emerald Lane and Siphon III Road, reported her range was for sale and that the subject she was trying to sell it to sent her a photo of a gun and a murdered woman through Facebook.

5:40 p.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive, between Spenceville and Ranch roads, reported a suspect brandished a knife at a customer and was currently circling the parking lot in a vehicle.

6:15 p.m. — A caller near Beitler and Bitney Springs roads reported one white sheep and one brown sheep were missing.

6:16 p.m. — A caller near Huckleberry Drive, between Hemlock and Lake Wildwood drives, said they reported a resident whipping their dog.

7:15 p.m. — A caller near Norlene Way, between Comanche Road and Airport Avenue, reported he was riding go-carts with a friend when a neighbor came out and pushed one of them to the ground.

7:35 p.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Penn Valley Drive reported a male subject kicking the door and punching the window of a green hatchback with a passenger inside.

7:52 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Way, between Garden Lane and Prospector Road, reported that she told a subject they were not allowed to be in the house and then the subject smacked her on the head on the way out.

— Rebecca O’Neil