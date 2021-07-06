Nevada County police blotter: Caller says squatters won’t leave their property

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

6:17 a.m. — A caller from River Road reported a physical altercation between a man and a woman, with shoving and grabbing taking place between both individuals.

7:51 a.m. — A caller near Old Downieville Highway and Indian Flat Road reported an ongoing issue with a man and a woman squatting on the caller’s property and refusing to leave.

9:12 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Drive, near Retrac Way, reported that they suspected their house cleaner of stealing two guns and a checkbook from their residence.

9:19 a.m. — A caller from Amber Street, near Silver Leaf Drive and Dog Bar Road, reported that she and her dog had been violently attacked by another dog. The woman said that her dog was being taken to the vet as a result of the attack, but she declined medical attention for herself.





1:53 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive, near Alpine Lane, reported that some tools had been stolen from the bed of their truck the previous night.

2:23 p.m. — A caller from Lasso Loop, near Willow Lane and Horton Street, reported that someone had stolen their catalytic converter.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive, near Kingsbury Green Lane, reported that her son was being threatened with a firearm. A police report was taken of the incident.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

2:23 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street, near North Pine and York streets, reported a woman standing outside a residence yelling racial slurs. No description of the woman was provided because it was dark.

11:19 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Spring Street reported a homeless person who was trespassing and screaming outside their residence.

— Stephen Wyer