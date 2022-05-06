Nevada County police blotter: Caller says squatter threatened to start a fire

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

6:58 a.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Heesche Avenue reported a squatter on a property threatening to start a fire, possibly a warming fire. Caller told subject previously that he does not allow fires. Per caller, the subject has three warrants.

9:45 a.m. — A 911 caller from Highway 49 and Bethel Church Way reported a female hitchhiker on the side of the roadway almost caused an accident by crossing the highway. The subject possibly had been using narcotics. CHP had a visual of the subject and requested Sheriff’s Office assistance, as she appeared angry.

10:13 a.m. — A caller at Pine Hill Drive and Highway 174 requested personal contact at the Eric Rood Administrative Center. The caller paid for a welder off eBay and found out it was a fraud.

11:33 a.m. — A caller at McCourtney and Gai roads requested a call back to report the theft of clothing, gardening, camping and kitchen items from a cargo unit on the property.

1:03 p.m. — A caller at the Sheriff’s Office front desk reported threats from a subject via text.

1:44 p.m. — A caller at Ridge Road and Via Vista reported a teacher’s phone was stolen earlier on Thursday and was pinging to a student’s address. The student’s parents confirmed the phone was at their house and suggested the caller phone law enforcement. Per caller, the student screamed at parents when confronted and left the house.

4:15 p.m. — A 911 caller at Glasson Way reported a male subject in underwear and shirt bleeding heavily from the legs. He said it was from walking through a fence. The subject wanted the caller to give him a ride, but the caller refused. The subject then started walking toward Highway 49. Per the hospital, the subject was not on hold but he had been drinking.

6:35 p.m. — A caller reported an elderly male threatened him and his daughter while walking on a property, looking at an old mine. The subject told the caller it was private property and they were trespassing. The caller denied trespassing, as the fence looked to be 100 years old and knocked down. The caller was concerned about an elderly male threatening to shoot people with guns.

9:51 p.m. — A 911 caller from Penn Valley Drive and Ranch Road reported a subject refused to leave his backpack at the door and started to yell. Per caller, the subject was leaving after purchasing some items and would call back if needed.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:17 a.m. — A caller in the Sheriff’s Office lobby reported a theft from his vehicle parked at Highway 49 and Cement Hill Road. The caller reported the vehicle was not running and he has no phone and is Spanish speaking.

