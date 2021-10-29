Nevada County police blotter: Caller says someone stabbed him with hatchet

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

2:52 a.m. — A caller near Heesche Avenue and School Street, off Highway 49, reported someone stabbed him the chest with a hatchet, but he did not think “it was bleeding too bad.”

3:39 a.m. — A caller near Birtney Springs Road, between North Ponderosa Way and Barr Ranch Road, reported a large oak tree in the roadway.

3:54 a.m. — A caller near Newtown Road, between Kentucky Flat and Empress roads, reported feeling threatened because her friend brought a man to stay and he locked himself inside the house with a knife and a baseball bat.

4:29 a.m. — A caller near Highway 174 and Peardale Road reported a brown-and-white cow in the roadway.





6:29 a.m. — A caller near Burnette Place and Diamond D Drive reported his friends stole his pants, wallet and keys to his vehicles, possibly with the intent to steal from his mother’s house in Concord.

8:47 a.m. — A county worker near Maidu Avenue and Helling Way reported a verbal altercation between two female subjects that led to shoving. One of the subjects was holding a baby.

10:51 a.m. — A caller Near Countryside Ranch Road, between Harvey and Garden Bar roads, reported their neighbor’s three goats were currently loose in their yard.

11:42 a.m. — A caller near Angelina Way, between Alioto Drive and Lawrence Way, reported seven totes stolen from her shed over the last two days.

12:12 p.m. — A caller near Cole Road, between Wolf and Stanton roads, reported seeing someone on her property cameras that she has a restraining order against. The reporting party reported the intruder — “known to smoke marijuana” — was wearing a black dress and carrying flowers, with no bag.

2:06 p.m. — A caller near Oak Tree and Robinson roads reported a male subject acting odd, yelling and swinging a bat around.

4:04 p.m. — A caller near Ridge Road, between Ridgeview Drive and Rough and Ready Highway, reported an elderly male walking outside nude from the waist down.

5:25 p.m. — A caller near Woodpecker Ravine Road reported their landlord had entered their home without permission and was packing their things.

6:28 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney and Gai roads reported attempting to apprehend the people who stole his vehicle as they sped away.

10:12 p.m. — A caller Near McCourtney and Gai roads reported her boyfriend was upset with her for breaking up with him, and going from window to window yelling at her to open up the door.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:38 a.m. — a caller near Union and Broad streets reported an anti-vax poster glued to the cork board.

1:42 p.m. — A caller near Railroad Avenue, between Sacramento Street and Woods Court, reported a woman in a silver car that stopped and started punching another woman.

4:59 p.m. — A caller near Broad Street, between North Pine and York streets, reported someone dumped a couch off in their driveway and now transients were using it.

5:10 p.m. — A caller near Shorthorn reported that Roseville authorities referred him to Nevada City police because someone used his information there for a PG&E scam.

— Rebecca O’Neil