Nevada County police blotter: Caller says someone fired gun in air, pointed it at him
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
10:17 a.m. — A caller at East Drive and Jitney Lane requested a call back about his wife’s credit card number possibly being accessed, as it was used at a business.
12:26 p.m. — A caller at Norambagua Lane reported a squatter was on their property, and has been yelling on and off for several days. The caller requested he be removed. The subject has been living in a trailer on the property for a few months.
4:05 p.m. — A caller at Barbara Court and Vandevere Road requested a call back for a violation of a domestic violence restraining order issued through 2024 in response to threatening messages.
6:39 p.m. — A caller at Tom Ray Drive and Waterfall Lane reported a stolen vehicle from the backyard, a white Jeep Cherokee.
7:36 p.m. — A caller at Lower Colfax Road and Agony Hill Road reported vandalism to her property and a theft.
9:25 p.m. — A caller at Hobnob Way and Bernard Place requested a call back to report an embezzled Harley Davidson motorcycle. Per caller, he went to contact a subject at a residence, and the subject shot a gun up in the air and pointed the gun at the caller.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
4:15 a.m. — A 911 caller at Zion Street and Lindley Avenue reported a loud noise from a room with people staying there talking loudly all night. The caller asked them to quiet down, and subjects cursed at him. Per caller, he thought he heard them load a gun.
— William Roller
