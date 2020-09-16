Nevada County police blotter: Caller says shooting sounds like a cannon
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
12:47 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Combie Road, reported a subject sitting in a vehicle after they had been drinking. The caller was concerned they would drive off.
3:38 p.m. — A caller from Park View Lane, near Oak Canyon Drive, reported two pit bulls and a shepherd dog were fighting in their neighbor’s yard, with the pit bulls appearing to be attacking the shepherd.
4:10 p.m. — A caller from Sure Bet Road, near Side Bet Road, reported they had received a phone call claiming to be from a state organization, but they were concerned it may be a scam.
6:05 p.m. — A caller from Murchie Mine Road, near Jasper Agate Court, reported their neighbor had tampered with their construction gate.
6:29 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive, near Woodpecker Ravine Road, reported hearing shooting in the area, which sounded like a cannon.
7:05 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported hearing approximately 20 shots.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
8:42 a.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported a vehicle was abandoned and had been in a parking lot for four days.
10:03 a,m. — A caller from Argall Way, near Searls Avenue, reported a dog had chased her into her business and urinated while the dog owners yelled at the caller.
2:40 p.m. — A caller from Nile Street, near Park Avenue, reported a subject was welding and causing sparks, which the caller was concerned could cause fire danger.
8:14 p.m. — A caller from Main Street, near Commercial Street, reported their rental car had been stolen.
— Victoria Penate
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User