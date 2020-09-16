Nevada County police blotter: Caller says shooting sounds like a cannon

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

12:47 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Combie Road, reported a subject sitting in a vehicle after they had been drinking. The caller was concerned they would drive off.

3:38 p.m. — A caller from Park View Lane, near Oak Canyon Drive, reported two pit bulls and a shepherd dog were fighting in their neighbor’s yard, with the pit bulls appearing to be attacking the shepherd.

4:10 p.m. — A caller from Sure Bet Road, near Side Bet Road, reported they had received a phone call claiming to be from a state organization, but they were concerned it may be a scam.

6:05 p.m. — A caller from Murchie Mine Road, near Jasper Agate Court, reported their neighbor had tampered with their construction gate.

6:29 p.m. — A caller from Casa Loma Drive, near Woodpecker Ravine Road, reported hearing shooting in the area, which sounded like a cannon.

7:05 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported hearing approximately 20 shots.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:42 a.m. — A caller from Hollow Way reported a vehicle was abandoned and had been in a parking lot for four days.

10:03 a,m. — A caller from Argall Way, near Searls Avenue, reported a dog had chased her into her business and urinated while the dog owners yelled at the caller.

2:40 p.m. — A caller from Nile Street, near Park Avenue, reported a subject was welding and causing sparks, which the caller was concerned could cause fire danger.

8:14 p.m. — A caller from Main Street, near Commercial Street, reported their rental car had been stolen.

— Victoria Penate