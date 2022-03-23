Nevada County police blotter: Caller says she was pepper sprayed at South Yuba River

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

5:41 p.m. — A caller at Spenceville Road and Harper Lane reported she was told by a school that she had a restraining order against her and could not go to the property. Caller said she had not been served with any paperwork.

6:57 p.m. — A caller at the South Yuba River reported she was assaulted with pepper spray by a group of women. The caller was at the ER for treatment.

8:39 p.m. — A caller at Little Valley Road reported he has ongoing issues with a man and woman who have been tampering with his vehicles. They did extensive damage, and he thinks they will return between midnight and 4 a.m. The caller added he may have to handle the situation by himself.

9:10 p.m. — A caller at Wolf Meadows Drive and Cub Court reported his 15-year-old daughter ran away because she was caught using an electronic device she was not allowed to use. The girl left on foot to an unknown destination, and has previously run away. A be on the look alert out was issued.





NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

5:49 p.m. — A caller at Helling Way and Highway 49 reported a client on an involuntary psychiatric commitment left a facility 50 minutes ago for an unknown destination. The caller requested an area check. The person was located by Grass Valley police and placed in commitment.

— William Roller