Nevada County police blotter: Caller says she was drugged, then robbed

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

9:29 a.m — A caller from Squirrel Creek Road and Walker Drive reported the theft of a generator from a porch earlier this week. The caller said he has a video of the subject.

10:59 a.m. — A caller at Dog Bar Road and Cole Way reported an ex-boyfriend who arrived in a taxi loitering outside the residence.

12:14 p.m. — A caller on Little Valley Road reported a subject was walking around the residence with a flashlight at night the prior few nights while she was gone. She has a restraining order against the person, though records state it’s expired. Subject previously broke into the home and claims he left a set of keys on a back fence.

1:43 p.m. — A caller on Wild Life Land reported a robbery. Caller said she picked up the subject at a shelter to help at her residence. Caller said he drugged her, she fell asleep and the suspect took many of her belongings, including the title to her vehicle.





2:03 p.m. — A caller at Stone Arch and Heritage Oak drives said a woman outside of the country was requesting Employment Development Department cards be sent to her. Caller has not been defrauded, but worried he might be if he stops talking to her. Caller referred to EDD fraud reporting.

9:51 p.m. — A caller reported an incident at Clover Valley Road and Fay Road, saying their husband in anger threw something at the house. The caller barricaded all entrances, including a garage door, that the subject kept opening with a key. Caller locked herself in a bedroom. The subject gained entry and laid down on a couch. Subject was arrested.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:47 p.m. — A caller at Sacramento and Zion streets reported finding drug paraphernalia in a room a subject checked out of the prior day.

4:10 p.m. — A caller at Coyote Street and Highway 49 reported a drug transaction. Caller stated subjects were exchanging syringes. One was in a vehicle and the other on bicycle.

— William Roller