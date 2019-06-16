Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller says she knows her story ‘sounds hella crazy’

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

9:18 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Mill Street reported a man sitting on a porch without any pants on.

11:25 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Dorsey Drive reported that a neighbor has been stealing from them for years.

12:58 p.m. — A caller in the 500 block of Sacramento Street reported that her daughter was trying to jump in front of vehicles.

5:45 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a transient drinking in a parking lot.

9:30 p.m. — A caller in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man and woman had dumped their belongings in the area and went behind a Dumpster while partially clothed.

11 p.m. — A caller in the 400 block of South Church Street reported that someone stole a purse from an unlocked vehicle.

Saturday

1:11 a.m. — A caller in the 1800 block of East Main Street reported an irate man yelling and throwing items.

8:08 a.m. — Dispatch states that an officer warned someone about panhandling near East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road.

8:50 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Church Street reported that someone tried to kick in the door of a church. The door was damaged.

8:53 a.m. — A caller on Race Street reported that they found sex toys at a trailhead.

10:40 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Washington Street reported the theft of a mountain bike.

11 a.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Olympia Park Road reported that a transient holding a cardboard sign was harassing people in front of a business.

1:21 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Sutton Way reported that someone had been trying to shoot at her from some woods. The caller told dispatchers she knew her story “sounds hella crazy,” adding that she’s a victim of gang stalking and the purpose of it is to make her crazy.

6:52 p.m. — A caller in the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman bleeding in the back of a store. The caller heard yelling and then saw the woman.

8:29 p.m. — A caller in the 1400 block of East Main Street reported a business owner was collecting dead animals and performing taxidermy on them. The process creates a smell of death in the area.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

7:22 a.m. — A caller near Tyler Foote Crossing and Highway 49 reported a man standing in traffic.

12:11 p.m. — A caller reported an assault near Rough and Ready Highway and To Hell and Back Lane that occurred the day before. Deputies then arrested a man.

3:24 p.m. — A caller on Perimeter Road reported that a tenant left eight Chihuahuas when moving out. The caller has been caring for the dogs, but requested Animal Control collect them.

3:44 p.m. — Cal Fire reported a physical altercation at a gas station near Combie Road and Highway 49. Another caller said the incident occurred over pumping gas.

Saturday

8:09 a.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Reservoir Street, reported a man was walking between two businesses while intoxicated. The man was belligerent toward staff.

9:36 a.m. — A caller on Banner Mountain Trail, near Rocker Road, reported that she had planned to rent a room with a man at the address. The caller described the man as a “maniac” who approached her with what appeared to be a Taser. The caller said the homeowner looked like a “sexual maniac,” noting she’d seen many maniacs in her life. The caller broke a screen door as she left the home in fear. Dispatch reports state no crime occurred.

1:12 p.m. — A caller on Names Drive, near Keenan Way, reported a loose sheep. The caller said the sheep is “feral.”

1:50 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Newtown Road reported a transient pushing a shopping cart in traffic.

2:06 p.m. — A caller on Selby Lane, near Lacewing Road, reported that a man stole $600 from her. She confronted him, and he threatened her with bear spray.

2:18 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Quail Creek Road reported a newer Dodge truck running people off the road.

3:45 p.m. — A caller on Manzanita Diggins Drive, near Highway 20, reported a man began yelling at her. The man appeared to be dumping something when he asked her, “Do you want some buckshot in you?”

6:12 p.m. — A caller on Horton Street, near Gypsy Rover Court, reported returning home and finding a broken window with a screen missing.

8:09 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Toller Ridge Court reported a homeless man building a camp.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

9:49 p.m. — A caller on Nevada Street, near Washington Street, reported that he’d received death threats over the past three days and was leaving town.

10:46 a.m. — A caller on Broad Street, near Mill Street, reported the theft of two camera bags and equipment.

