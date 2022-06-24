Nevada County police blotter: Caller says security harasses him, accuses him of trying to meet prostitutes

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:44 a.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Pleasant Street reported about 15 juveniles trying to fight her daughter. The juveniles, all wearing face masks, left toward Condon Park.

6:16 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man sleeping on the ground with his pants down. He was moving, but not responding to the caller.

8:34 a.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Whiting Street reported a woman in a parking area yelling for help.

11:08 a.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a transient with a crack pipe was sleeping at the rear of a bank.

1:03 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a racial conflict between two Black men and a white man.

3:05 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported ongoing issues with security in the area harassing him. The caller said that whenever he’s eating in his car, security accuses him of trying to meet prostitutes or meeting someone to exchange drugs.

3:59 p.m. — A caller in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a transient yelling and being “aggressive” toward a man.

4:45 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a man claiming to be from PG&E knocking on doors and asking people to see their PG&E bills and their Social Security numbers.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

4:38 a.m. — A caller on Green Valley Road, near Lakeshore South, reported her stalker was outside her house. She went outside to let her dogs out and saw him run away.

6:29 a.m. — A caller on Alta Sierra Drive, near Myrna Drive, reported his unlocked vehicle was broken into the night before. Tools and a company computer were taken.

7:12 a.m. — A caller on Spenceville Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a loud explosion and the power going out.

10:02 a.m. — A caller on Little Tree Court, near Smith Road, reported that he believes he found stolen goods on his property.

10:48 a.m. — A caller on Hidden Rock Drive, near Fine Drive, reported she was walking with her husband when someone behind a fence said he had a sledgehammer and was going to “take a lot of people out.” No sledgehammer was seen, and the caller didn’t feel threatened.

10:50 a.m. — A caller on Highway 174, near Via Borgins, reported two hot dogs in a car. The owner was in a bar.

10:58 a.m. — A caller on North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, near Harmony Estates Road, reported tree cutters he didn’t allow on his property. Their vehicle had broken down and was blocking his driveway.

12:46 p.m. — A caller at Bitney Springs Road, near Newtown Road, reported the theft of tools over the past few nights.

1:16 p.m. — A caller on Highway 49, near Reservoir Street, reported a shirtless, tattooed man yelling at people and threatening to kill people.

2:39 p.m. — A caller on Perimeter Road, near Cabrera Road, reported someone shot the light out on his front gate.

— Alan Riquelmy