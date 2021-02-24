Nevada County police blotter: Caller says not being allowed to talk at supervisors meeting an ’emergency’

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:14 a.m. — A woman in the 100 block of Mill Street reported she keeps blacking out and then finding herself in places without knowing how she got there. She was taken to the ER.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of South Auburn Street reported a theft.

9:36 a.m. — A man from a business in the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported a transient refusing to leave, who then punched him in the face. The suspect could not be located.

10:48 a.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a man walking into traffic, smacking cars and screaming. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public, as well as on a vehicle code violation.

11:02 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick and Idaho Maryland roads reported a woman trying to get an injured hawk out of the middle of the road. No one was located.

12:30 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Mill Street reported credit card fraud.

2:17 p.m. — A woman from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported a neighbor hit her in the face.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

2:29 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported a truck that was running, parked by the mailboxes. It could not be located.

9:13 a.m. — A caller from a business on Brunswick and Greenhorn roads reported a burglary with security cameras stolen.

9:30 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road and Justine Lane reported an SUV stopping and possibly casing mailboxes. It could not be located.

10:05 a.m. — A caller from Mountaintop Lane reported someone forged information on documents.

10:11 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported an assault victim from North San Juan.

10:43 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of clothes, jewelry and money from a locked bedroom.

11:14 a.m. — A woman reported it was “unjust” that she was not allowed to talk during the Board of Supervisors meeting, and it was an emergency.

11:43 a.m. — A caller from Perimeter and White Oak roads reported a neighbor’s dog attacked her pigs.

11:51 a.m. — A caller from Sunken Bridge Road reported unauthorized online purchases using a credit card.

2:40 p.m. — A woman from Rough and Ready Highway reported someone opened a Cricket Wireless account in her name.

3:02 p.m. — A man on Chalk Bluff Road reported riding his dirt bike and getting stuck in the snow. He did not need law enforcement, just local resources for help.

3:59 p.m. — A caller from Streeter Road and Highway 49 reported that items had been stolen from a trailer and now were for sale online.

4:39 p.m. — A caller from Murphy and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported finding a locked mailbox on the side of the road.

8:17 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar and Wheeler Aces roads reported a vehicle going between 35 and 60 mph, unable to maintain lanes and turning lights on and off.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

10:03 a.m. — A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a 6-year-old by who had been marked absent from school was walking down the street. He was returned to his parent.

10:46 a.m. — A caller from Washington Street reported a handrail from the church had been knocked down and thrown behind the building. It might have been broken off by skateboarders.

