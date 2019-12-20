Nevada County police blotter: Caller says neighbor tried to run him over with tractor

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

6:59 a.m. — A caller near East McKnight Way and South Auburn Street reported a transient standing in the middle of the roadway with a sign stating: “Help, need money.”

1:30 p.m. — A caller near Plaza Drive and Brunswick Road reported illegal dumping and asked for extra police patrols.

1:53 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a pile of trash entering nearby water. The caller said transients lived in the area for months and left the trash. Dispatch told the caller that law enforcement will not collect the garbage.

3:07 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of Sutton Way reported that someone stole her two dogs and four one-week old puppies from her car.

6:31 p.m. — Dispatch reports state police arrested someone on a DUI charge in the 400 block of Idaho Maryland Road.

7:19 p.m. — A caller in the 700 block of Freeman Lane reported a man took an arm load of sweatshirts and left in a white sedan.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

2:14 a.m. — A caller on Rincon Way, near Hidden Ranch Road, reported load music. The caller also said German shepherds were loose on the property, and that the neighbor tends to “seek revenge.”

12:35 p.m. — A caller near Rex Reservoir and Flying T roads reported that a hospital patient had a gunshot wound to the leg.

1:54 p.m. — A caller on Banner Lava Cap Road, near Koswyn Court, reported the theft of a package. The suspect is on camera.

2:11 p.m. — A caller on Mica Court, near Gold Country Drive, reported thefts from two vehicles left unlocked overnight. Nothing of monetary value was taken. The caller requested extra police patrols.

2:42 p.m. — A caller on Pekolee Drive, near Echo Valley Drive, reported his neighbor was “tearing up his road.” The neighbor refused to leave, and at one point tried to run over the caller with a tractor.

4:11 p.m. — A caller on East Bennett Road, near Amethyst Court, reported mail theft. The caller saw a locked mail box had been broken into and mail was missing.

4:37 p.m. — A caller on Chickadee Court, near Phoebe Court, reported that her elderly mother was scammed out of $12,000.

9:54 p.m. — A caller on Magnolia Road reported an online post about a school event and someone saying they have a gun. The caller spoke with school officials, who said they knew about the comment and had reported it to authorities.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

2:12 p.m. — A caller on York Street reported that his phone was stolen two days ago, and was pinging from a Richardson Street address.

2:48 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street, near Doane Road, reported a woman, who he’d broken up with, wouldn’t leave him alone. She was yelling, threatening the caller and at one point slapped him.

— Alan Riquelmy