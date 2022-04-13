Nevada County police blotter: Caller says neighbor threatened to shoot dog

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

10:04 a.m. — A caller at Combie Road and Amber Court reported being stalked and having property vandalized, which occurred on April 3 and Sunday.

10:13 a.m. — A caller at Mooney Flat Road and Monitor Court reported missing livestock and guardian dogs. The caller was concerned a neighbor may have harmed them.

11:02 a.m. — A caller at Greenhorn Road reported an issue with a neighbor’s Pyrenees dog trespassing on her property and killing her chickens. The caller spoke to the neighbor about issue and nothing was done. The caller then saw the dog on her property by the chicken coop.

4:24 pm. — A caller at Penn Valley Drive and Lark Street reported a theft and requested call back.





6:55 p.m. — A caller at Bitney Springs Road reported a neighbor threatened to shoot his dog. It was an ongoing dispute with the neighbor.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

12:02 p.m. — A 911 caller from Highway 20 and Uren Street reported a driver in a gray Toyota 4Runner driving erratically and unable to maintain lane. The driver was approaching oncoming traffic.

— William Roller