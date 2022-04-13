Nevada County police blotter: Caller says neighbor threatened to shoot dog
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
10:04 a.m. — A caller at Combie Road and Amber Court reported being stalked and having property vandalized, which occurred on April 3 and Sunday.
10:13 a.m. — A caller at Mooney Flat Road and Monitor Court reported missing livestock and guardian dogs. The caller was concerned a neighbor may have harmed them.
11:02 a.m. — A caller at Greenhorn Road reported an issue with a neighbor’s Pyrenees dog trespassing on her property and killing her chickens. The caller spoke to the neighbor about issue and nothing was done. The caller then saw the dog on her property by the chicken coop.
4:24 pm. — A caller at Penn Valley Drive and Lark Street reported a theft and requested call back.
6:55 p.m. — A caller at Bitney Springs Road reported a neighbor threatened to shoot his dog. It was an ongoing dispute with the neighbor.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
12:02 p.m. — A 911 caller from Highway 20 and Uren Street reported a driver in a gray Toyota 4Runner driving erratically and unable to maintain lane. The driver was approaching oncoming traffic.
— William Roller
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User