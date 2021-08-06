Nevada County police blotter: Caller says neighbor thinks evacuation warning is fake

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:03 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 300 block of Gates Place reported that their store had been broken into, with just some small change taken and a few donated items rifled through.

10 a.m. — A caller from a restaurant on the 1800 block of East Main Street said she believes an employee at the restaurant stole her credit card.

7:20 p.m. — A caller from the 1100 block of Sutton Way reported a man swinging around a large knife near some bushes. The man was not threatening anyone in particular.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday





9:33 a.m. — A caller from Birch Road and Oak Way requested help with her mother who was refusing to evacuate from the approach of the River Fire because apparently she believed that the evacuation warning was false.

10:24 a.m. — A caller from Dogwood Road, near Donegal Lane, requested that their seven goats, who had to be left behind when the caller evacuated, be rescued. Authorities were able to locate and evacuate the goats.

10:32 a.m. — A caller from Badger Hill Road and Salmon Mine Road reported a man trespassing on his neighbor’s property and possibly trying to steal a car.

10:58 a.m. — A caller from Manzanita Drive reported receiving threats via text messages and phone calls from an unspecified individual.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from McQuiston Lane, near Sunshine Valley Road, requested assistance from sheriff’s deputies in convincing a neighbor to heed the mandatory evacuation order for that area.

11:24 a.m. — A caller at Dog Bar Road and Feather Way requested an escort to their property to feed and provide water to animals that had been left behind, but was advised that the Sheriff’s Office was no longer conducting escorts into evacuated areas.

12:54 p.m. — Cal Fire called from Lower Colfax Road and Agony Hill Road, requesting assistance from the Sheriff’s Office with an intoxicated and combative patient.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a physical altercation between a man and a woman that left the woman screaming and crying. The man apparently spit on the woman, who retaliated by spraying him with a hose, before the man picked up and threw some car parts at the woman.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Appaloosa Court, near Conestoga Drive, reported a possible robbery, with a wine refrigerator, 50 bottles of wine, and some tools reportedly missing and suspected as stolen.

3:58 p.m. — A caller from Adamson Drive, near Bishop Place, requested assistance with transporting 30 cattle, 10 sheep and goats, and four horses.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Hill Road reported that her husband threw a glass plate at her that hit her in the leg. Deputies arrived on scene and later arrested the husband for spousal battery.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:48 a.m. — A caller from Jordan Street, near Gethsemane Street, reported an issue with a tenant making violent threats against a property owner.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way, near Zion Street, reported a customer who was apparently making threats toward staff over the store’s mask policy. The customer was reportedly possibly armed with a stun gun.

