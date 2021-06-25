Nevada County police blotter: Caller says mountain lion is stalking her

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

8:24 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 200 block of West Main Street reported that a man appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol outside and was also bleeding, although the man did not appear to need medical attention.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported that a woman in a nearby apartment was dealing drugs and using them in the apartment. Police responded and latter arrested the woman, and two other men at the same unit, booking all three people for multiple drug-related offenses.

1:51 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported that their neighbor had threatened to harm them.

2:18 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of North Auburn Street reported hearing a gunshot that may have come from a nearby hill. Police were unable to locate the source of the purported gunshot.





3:16 p.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported a male juvenile who was apparently threatening to harm other children, and had repeatedly stated that he had access to a gun and some knives.

4:34 p.m. — A caller from a business at Tinloy and Bank streets reported two men who appeared to be drunk that were harassing customers inside the store.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:36 a.m. — A caller from Klondike Flat Road, near Silverado Way, reported that she had seen a friend of hers smoking narcotics and forcing a 5 year old to smoke the drug as well.

1:56 a.m. — A caller from Daniels Way and East Lime Kiln Road, identified as a girl in her teens, reported that someone was threatening to kill her and sending her pictures of grenades.

2:55 a.m. — A caller from Bowman Lake Road and Serpentine Way reported that a mountain lion was stalking her while she was camping in a tent trailer. The caller said that she believed that the mountain lion was outside of her trailer, and said that she was very scared.

7:23 a.m. — A caller from Cathy Drive and John Way reported that there was a sinkhole approximately 3 feet in diameter in the middle of the roadway. The caller said that the sinkhole appeared to be related to an irrigation issue.

10:43 a.m. — A caller from Town Talk and Old Tunnel roads reported some ongoing issues with a homeless encampment behind a senior apartment complex in the area. The caller said that some of the homeless individuals had been using his trash cans and leaving trash in the area.

1:05 p.m. — A caller from the Purdon Crossing trail reported seeing a man in his 20s kissing a juvenile who appeared to be 11 years old or younger. Sheriff’s deputies later attempted to locate the individuals, but they had apparently already left in a white pickup truck.

4:00 p.m. — A caller from Mary’s Drive reported an individual as missing, after this person had apparently not shown up to work all week. The missing individual had reportedly said they were going camping at Grouse Ridge, but it was unclear if they had in fact done so.

5:11 p.m. — A caller from Willow Valley Road reported that her husband had been bitten by a loose Rottweiler dog in the area. The woman said her husband did not require medical attention.

7:00 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported that his son was missing, and said that he was concerned because he had reason to believe that his son may have passed out somewhere from alcohol intoxication.

10:48 p.m. — A caller from Pine Knoll Road reported that someone had broken into her residence while she was away at work. It was unclear if anything had been taken.

