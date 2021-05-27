Nevada County police blotter: Caller says man was following woman, asking for sexual favors

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:24 a.m. — A caller from a business on Gates Place reported an assault. The caller did not specify whether it was another individual or himself who had been assaulted, but requested to speak to a specific police officer and said that he wanted to stay anonymous, as he was concerned about possible reprisals from making the report.

4:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Brunswick Road reported seeing someone using tools to break into an automotive business nearby.

12:25 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sierra College Drive reported on behalf of a woman who had approached the caller with concerns about a man who had been following her. Apparently the man had been making the woman feel uncomfortable and was requesting sexual favors. He appeared to be suffering from mental health issues according to the caller.

5:12 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Brunswick Road reported a woman who was passed out on a bus stop bench. The caller said that they were able to get the woman to open her eyes, but that she still seemed very out of it.





7:45 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn and Bank streets reported that there was a homeless person who was hanging around the caller’s business and had left all of his belongings in front of the store. The caller said that he was afraid to leave the business and requested police assistance.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

11:34 a.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road, near Raccoon Mountain Road, reported that his personal information had been stolen, and that someone had used his information to purchase a $75,000 car in Redlands. The Sheriff’s Office was conducting a joint investigation of the incident with the Redlands Police Department.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from Rollins View Drive, near Bear Springs Road, reported a heated verbal altercation with a neighbor that ended when they spat in the caller’s face.

9:43 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Sontag Hill Road reported that he had been physically assaulted by his step-son. Dispatch heard the step-son yelling in the background during the call, and the caller said that this particular incident had been ongoing for an hour. The stepfather noted that the step son, a 41-year-old male, suffers from PTSD.

10:32 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a group of juveniles that had broken into a school and damaged property. Apparently the school’s janitor had overheard the group talking about breaking in, and they had then done so and were now breaking into lockers inside the school.

11:08 p.m. — A caller from Gai and McCourtney roads reported an aggressive altercation at a nearby residence involving a substantial amount of screaming and yelling. The altercation seemed to be taking place between two separate tenants at the residence, one of whom was heard yelling that he was going to knock out the other individual.

— Stephen Wyer