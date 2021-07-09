Nevada County police blotter: Caller says man tried to kill him with a rock

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

8:02 a.m. — A caller from Indian Court, near Oak Meadow Road, reported that a herd of sheep belonging to someone else, accompanied by two aggressive guard dogs, had made its way onto her property. The caller said that she did not know who the sheep belong to.

8:12 a.m. — A caller from a residence on La Barr Meadows Road reported an ongoing issue with a group of people trespassing and camping on the caller’s property. The caller said that these people were also responsible for an illegal fire on the property, and requested that they be removed immediately.

11:53 a.m. — A caller from Beitler Road, near Nipinnawasee and Pine Hollow roads, reported seeing a large, black bear on his property. Fish and Wildlife authorities were contacted to handle the situation.

1:41 p.m. — A caller near Knoll Top Drive and Greenhorn Road reported that a man had attacked him with a rock, and appeared to be trying to kill him. The caller was advised of the civil arrest process, and the attacker was not located.





2:08 p.m. — A caller on Highway 80, near exit 188, reported being nearly ran off the roadway as a result of a driver the caller described as having a “road rage issue.” The errant vehicle was described only as a white BMW with a California license plate, and CHP was dispatched to handle the incident.

6:44 p.m. — A woman calling from the 11000 block of McCourtney Road, off Highway 49, reported that her ex-boyfriend’s brother had sprayed the caller and her 4-year-old daughter with a hose, and had also poured a soda over the woman’s head. The caller also said that the brother, who was intoxicated, was trying to sell a stolen car to the woman’s boyfriend, and was possibly armed with a knife.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

5:47 p.m. — A woman calling from a residence at Perseverance Mine Court and Searls Avenue reported that her daughter’s biological father had come over to the woman’s house and was banging on their door and yelling, and was possibly under the influence of methamphetamine.

— Stephen Wyer