Nevada County police blotter: Caller says man threatened him with 8-inch knife

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:50 a.m. — A caller from a homeless shelter on the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported that a man had pulled an 8-inch knife on him and threatened him with it.

4:16 p.m. — A caller from a restaurant on the 200 block of East Main Street reported an individual who the caller said had defecated in front of another business earlier that same day. The suspect was purportedly associated with a van that the caller said was unlawfully parked in a handicapped spot.

5:05 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man who, while drinking a bottle of alcohol, apparently pulled down his pants and exposed himself while urinating into the street. A police report was taken of the incident.

6:44 p.m. — A caller from a residence on the 200 block of Sutton Way reported a history of domestic violence involving a male suspect who had allegedly tried to kill his partner on at least one occasion. Police responded and arrested the suspect, who was booked into jail for violating the terms of an unspecified court order and for drug possession.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

1:30 a.m. — A caller from Layla Lane, near Devonshire Circle, reported that her landlord was behaving belligerently, yelling and banging cars, and threatening to pop the caller’s tires.

8:36 a.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Old Tunnel Road, reported a woman who was apparently standing in the middle of the roadway, gesticulating and screaming loudly. Deputies responded but were unable to locate this individual.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from a business on Hollow Way reported that someone had stolen some beer from their store. A police report was taken.

11:14 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Flume Street, reported seeing a person who was purportedly wanted by law enforcement for assault and battery.

11:58 a.m. — A caller from Owl Creek Road, near Jones Bar Road, reported ongoing issues with a homeless individual who was allegedly “being unsafe with fire.” No further details were provided.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Bitney Springs Road, near Gold Eagle Way, reported ongoing issues with bears in the area. No further details were provided, except that the caller said that Fish and Wildlife authorities had failed to take action about the issue.

— Stephen Wyer