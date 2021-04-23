Nevada County police blotter: Caller says man pointed gun at him

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

12:15 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of West Berryhill Drive reported a man in a tan hoodie attempting to open the door of a Subaru belonging to the caller outside of their residence. The caller added that the man appeared to possibly be working with another unidentified individual.

1:45 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way reported a man who was walking in the middle of a road with oncoming traffic on both sides.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from a hotel on the 200 block of West Main Street reported a man whom the caller said was being verbally abusive to staff and banging on the door of a room.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2:43 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of Highway 20 and Rex Reservoir Road reported that her ex-boyfriend was using his vehicle to try and run her off of the road. The caller said that the man had contacted her outside of a park and attempted to talk to her, later getting in his vehicle and following her when she tried to leave.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Greenhorn Road near the cross streets of La Noria Court and Collier Road said that her neighbor was harassing people working on the caller’s property. The caller added that this has been an ongoing issue.

7:42 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Pepperwood Drive, near Foxtail and Knobcone drives, reported that a man in a blue Toyota had pointed a gun at him while the caller was in his own vehicle. The caller added that the man with the weapon was with a group of other individuals who were harassing and threatening the caller.

9:25 p.m. — A caller from a house on Spenceville Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported that her son had been physically assaulted by a group of juveniles. The mother reporting the incident added that this has been an ongoing issue as this group has repeatedly threatened her son previously.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

11:06 p.m. — A caller from a bar on Commercial Street reported that a man had just called the bar and made a threat against the caller’s life.

— Stephen Wyer