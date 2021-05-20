Nevada County police blotter: Caller says man jumped and beaten up by three others

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:12 p.m. — A caller from a public park on the 200 block of Bank Street reported a group of four people, two men and two women, that the caller said was smoking heroin and fentanyl.

2:33 p.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Brunswick Road reported a man the caller said had smeared his own blood on the caller’s vehicle after a road rage incident.

5:17 p.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street and La Barr Meadows Road reported a brush fire in the area. Cal Fire was notified of the incident and responded to the scene. It was not clear how large the fire was.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from an apartment complex on the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a potentially physical altercation between a man and a woman, reporting that they could hear the woman screaming. Authorities responded to the scene, and it was determined that the woman had not been injured and that no crime had occurred.

8:07 p.m. — A caller from a business parking lot on the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a woman acting suspiciously. The caller said she was taking photos of random people’s cars in the lot. The caller said that the woman later became aggressive after the caller asked her what she was doing, and began yelling and screaming.The suspicious individual was described as a white female with blonde hair, wearing a black hat, blue jeans, a black backpack, and carrying a camo bag.

11:28 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Mill Street reported seeing a man who was being beat up by three other men. The caller said that one of the three men was armed with a baton. The three men were supposedly associated with a red car, but there was no further description of the vehicle.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

12:52 p.m. — A caller from Coyote Street, near Atolia Road and Dream Sky Way, reported a couple of homeless encampments that the caller said needed to be cleared. The encampments were apparently on private property, and the caller appeared to be concerned because of some contracting work that was supposed to start soon that could be obstructed by the encampments.

2:45 p.m. — A caller from Table Meadow Road reported that they had been scammed out of $2,400. It was not clear from the report what the nature of the scam was.

5:14 p.m. — A caller from Tyle Foote Crossing Road reported a man who was screaming at people in the parking lout outside of a business. The caller said that the man appeared to be intoxicated and was knocking on people’s car windows, before later going inside the business and yelling at customers. The man was described as wearing glasses, a hat, a white shirt, and blue jeans.

6:35 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Reservoir Street and and Oak Tree Road, reported a man who was perpetually harassing customers and employees at a business. The man was apparently behaving aggressively and explicitly harassing women. He was described as an older, with gray, curly hair and a white beard, wearing a baseball cap and a white T-shirt. The man was later contacted and arrested by Nevada County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

9:21 p.m. — A caller from Sky Pines Road, near Welsh Lane and Sky Circle, reported a physical altercation between his girlfriend and his adult daughter. The daughter was apparently intoxicated and had begun a physical fight with her mother.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:09 a.m. — A caller from a bar on Commercial Street reported a man who was being belligerent and harassing people at the bar. The man had apparently been kicked out for yelling at customers and staff, but had come back and was banging on a locked door, trying to get back in, and then was also hitting windows outside the business.

— Stephen Wyer