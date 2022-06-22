Nevada County police blotter: Caller says man came to his door, tried to sell them a pistol
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
8:50 a.m — A caller reported they found a gun in their father’s boxes and wanted it gone. The caller was inquiring about the process of having a firearm collected for destruction.
10:12 a.m. — A caller from Orion Way reported a deer with ear tags. The caller had it contained. The caller was able to hold onto the steer until the owner was located.
2:29 p.m. — A caller from Poplar Meadow Lane reported a feral cat with week old kittens in the yard. The caller was concerned due to the heat and was requesting a pick-up of the cats.
5:43 p.m. — A person entered Grass Valley Police Department offices saying they had a horse boarded on their property and the owner chased the caller from the property. It was believed to be a poor interaction with the horse caretaker.
11:21 p.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported a subject in a vehicle who was in the caller’s driveway and the caller thought the subject might have been stealing from the landlord’s shed.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
9:35 a.m. — A third party caller from Broad Street reported a male sleeping and smoking pot in the children’s play area.
6:46 p.m. — A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a male coming to their door earlier to sell them a pistol.
— Jennifer Nobles
