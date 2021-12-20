Nevada County police blotter: Caller says landlord making threats, has gun

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7 a.m. — A caller near Gai and McCourtney roads requested the pickup of two dogs — a St. Bernard and a pit bull — left by subjects who were evicted the day before.

7:48 a.m. — A caller near Magnolia Road and Oakwood Circle reported an injured deer on the side of the road, unable to walk.

8:15 a.m. — A caller near Magnolia Road, between Combie and Kingston, near Bear River High School, reported a deer was just hit by a truck. The reporting party said the deer appeared to still be alive, but both of its hind legs were broken.

9:14 a.m. — A caller on Banner Lava Cap Road, between Old Tunnel and Pittsburgh roads, reported that his parents have not communicated with him since Tuesday, when their phone first went out.





10:07 a.m. — A caller near Eagle Lakes Road and the Interstate 80 ramp reported a white sedan on its side in a snow bank in the center median. The California Highway Patrol was already aware, as the vehicle had been there since Tuesday.

10:08 a.m. — A caller near Devonshire Circle and Spenceville Road reported seeing an elderly female with blonde hair in an orange Toyota hatchback going through mailboxes.

10:13 a.m. — A caller near the spring on Bitney Springs Road reported two black dogs in the area that were almost hit by cars.

10:57 a.m. — A caller near Liberty Circle and Shannon Way requested a welfare check on an elderly male who fell in the snow and needed help. The reporting party described the subject as confused.

11:40 a.m. — A caller near Rest Area Road and Interstate 80 reported a ladder in the roadway.

1:36 p.m. — A caller near Linnet Court and Hummingbird Drive reported five packages were stolen the previous night while she wasn’t home. The subject reported she thought clothing was stolen from the closet and Christmas presents were stolen from under the tree.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from the Nevada Union District Office reported receiving a threatening phone call from a parent who was angry about the potential for mandated vaccinations.

3:48 p.m. — Washington’s fire chief, near Washington Road and Highway 20, reported reported emergency vehicle access was hindered.

4:47 p.m. — A caller near Connie Drive and Norlene Way reported a subject that claimed to be from AT&T came to do work on his phone line, but did not fix his phone.

7:26 p.m. — A caller near Frontier Lane and Sun Ranch Road reported their son took the vehicle four hours ago to a CVS in Auburn and has not returned. The reporting party said the subject was in Grass Valley at a friend’s house, driving a 2020 Silver Toyota Rav4. The caller needed medication located in the backseat.

Saturday

2:50 a.m. — A caller near 20 State and Pine Needle Lane requested a check on a red Toyota 4runner that may have been abandoned.

8:38 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road requested two dogs be picked up from Grass Valley Animal Control and transported to Sammie’s Friends.

10:32 a.m. — A caller near Cottage Hill Drive, between Erin Place and Duckabush Court, requested a civil standby as she retrieved her stuff from her former residence. The reported party said the male at the residence keeps trying to interrupt her.

12:17 p.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway and Trauner Lane reported a subject driving a white 1998 Ford pickup dumping couches at the abandoned store.

2:12 p.m. — A caller near Vintage Drive and Autumn Way reported the theft of generators at his home took place within the last couple of days.

2:51 p.m. — A caller near Gai and McCourtney roads advised that a landlord had a gun on him and threatened the reporting party and boyfriend.

5:51 p.m. — A caller near Washington and Public roads reported that every time she goes to town a woman against whom she has a restraining order has people following her.

8:13 p.m. — A caller near Ridge Road reported an elderly female with a walker in the middle of the roadway between Via Vista and Ridge Estates headed toward Grass Valley.

8:40 p.m. — A caller near Kenwood Drive, between Pine Court and Flicker Drive, reported their son did not return from Sugar Bowl. He was driving a red 2000 Chevy and told the reporting party he was leaving at 1:30 p.m.

— Rebecca O’Neil