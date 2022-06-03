Nevada County police blotter: Caller says juvenile threw rocks, hit boyfriend in head

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:54 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49 and Manzanita Avenue reported seeing two cars and subjects cutting the chain of a gate behind his space. They were able to open the gate that should lead to Norambagua Lane. The caller heard a truck and turned on his front porch lights. The subjects left in a truck. Extra patrols were requested.

7:48 a.m. — A caller at Bitney Springs Road and Lone Lobo Trail requested contact about a juvenile who brought a knife to school and threatened another student. Will follow up with a call to the principal.

1:13 p.m. — A caller on Cascade Way reported the theft of his trail cam that was mounted on a tree on his property that overlooked his mail box.

3:01 p.m. — A caller at Puon and Purdon Access roads reported the theft of a dump trailer and a generator occurred within the last week.

3:36 p.m. — A caller at Lime Kiln Road and Little Mustang Court reported the theft of a credit card from her mail. Someone used the card between September and October. Charges were made for hotel reservations out of county, and a second round of charges were made in Grass Valley, Auburn and Roseville.

7:45 p.m. — A caller at Bridgeport State Park reported juveniles throwing rocks at her car. The caller then reported her boyfriend was hit in the head with a rock and bleeding, but did not need an ambulance. There were eight juvenile associated with a red SUV. They left toward Penn Valley, though some juveniles remained in the area.

10:18 p.m. — A caller on Hovickstone Way reported she was watching her son’s house and a man was pounding on the door saying he was buying the house. The subject is her sister’s husband and is possibly under the influence of narcotics. Another caller reported the subject was in the driveway asking her to let him in.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

9:13 p.m. — A caller at North Pine and Cottage streets reported a subject camping in a tan camper van and requested they be moved along.

— William Roller