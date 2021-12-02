Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he’s trying to help girls leave satanic cult
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
3:20 a.m. — A caller near Allison Ranch Road, between Empire Star Mine Road and Carrington Lane, reported a man outside their house making noise. The subject came to the reporting party’s front door and said he was cold, lost and asked for help.
4:53 a.m. — A caller near Lake Vera Purdon Road reported a female overdosed.
5:07 a.m. — A caller near Cobblestone Lane and Charden Road reported trying to help girls out of a satanic cult. The caller was disappointed that the ambulance dispatched to Lake Vera Purdon Road was not for him.
8:30 a.m. — A caller from Donner Summit Public Utility reported they have two stray dogs in the office and requested they be picked up.
9:02 a.m. — A caller near Chaparral Circle, between Explorer Drive and Lakeside Lane, reported an ill deer she believes needs to be dispatched.
9:28 a.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Stonehill Drive reported a loose horse and pony.
9:29 a.m. — A caller from the jail requested to speak with a deputy about pressing charges against another roommate.
10:49 a.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Park reported a heavily tattooed man with a Doberman puppy harassing women at the park.
11:14 a.m. — A caller near Saint Helena Drive, Unicorn Way and Hutto Road reported an injured owl on his property.
11:48 a.m. — A caller near Broken Oak Court and Penn Valley Drive requested a deputy come to his residence and examine what he believes to be poison coming from his vents.
12:29 a.m. — A caller near the Highway 49 ramp and La Barr Meadows Road reported a silver Mercedez convertible driven by an elder man used the shoulder to pass, then sped up to 90 miles per hour to pass another car.
2:27 p.m. — A caller near Vista Point reported the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla was weaving through traffic and threw small bottles of alcohol out of his window.
6:23 p.m. — A caller near Indian Springs Road, between Smith Lane and Mariposa Trail, reported she just heard two explosions and gun fire, causing the reporting party’s house to shake.
6:29 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road, between Crest Road and Friendly Valley Place, reported hearing lots of gunshots and explosions.
— Rebecca O’Neil
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User