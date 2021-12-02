Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he’s trying to help girls leave satanic cult

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

3:20 a.m. — A caller near Allison Ranch Road, between Empire Star Mine Road and Carrington Lane, reported a man outside their house making noise. The subject came to the reporting party’s front door and said he was cold, lost and asked for help.

4:53 a.m. — A caller near Lake Vera Purdon Road reported a female overdosed.

5:07 a.m. — A caller near Cobblestone Lane and Charden Road reported trying to help girls out of a satanic cult. The caller was disappointed that the ambulance dispatched to Lake Vera Purdon Road was not for him.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from Donner Summit Public Utility reported they have two stray dogs in the office and requested they be picked up.





9:02 a.m. — A caller near Chaparral Circle, between Explorer Drive and Lakeside Lane, reported an ill deer she believes needs to be dispatched.

9:28 a.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Stonehill Drive reported a loose horse and pony.

9:29 a.m. — A caller from the jail requested to speak with a deputy about pressing charges against another roommate.

10:49 a.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Park reported a heavily tattooed man with a Doberman puppy harassing women at the park.

11:14 a.m. — A caller near Saint Helena Drive, Unicorn Way and Hutto Road reported an injured owl on his property.

11:48 a.m. — A caller near Broken Oak Court and Penn Valley Drive requested a deputy come to his residence and examine what he believes to be poison coming from his vents.

12:29 a.m. — A caller near the Highway 49 ramp and La Barr Meadows Road reported a silver Mercedez convertible driven by an elder man used the shoulder to pass, then sped up to 90 miles per hour to pass another car.

2:27 p.m. — A caller near Vista Point reported the driver of a silver Toyota Corolla was weaving through traffic and threw small bottles of alcohol out of his window.

6:23 p.m. — A caller near Indian Springs Road, between Smith Lane and Mariposa Trail, reported she just heard two explosions and gun fire, causing the reporting party’s house to shake.

6:29 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road, between Crest Road and Friendly Valley Place, reported hearing lots of gunshots and explosions.

— Rebecca O’Neil