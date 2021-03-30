Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he will go outside, beat man up if officers do not respond quickly
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
9:52 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a female subject was harassing employees.
11:20 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Catherine Lane reported a female subject was refusing to leave their front steps. The caller stated they had locked their doors because she was trying to make entry.
12:40 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Segsworth Way reported two vehicles were blocking her driveway and mailbox.
8:14 p.m. — A caller from East McKnight Way, near La Barr Meadows Road, reported she had hit a cyclist a few hours prior and he refused assistance or a report, not wanting law enforcement on scene. The caller stated she believed the cyclist was at fault.
9:29 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of South Auburn Street reported he would go outside, where a male subject was, and beat him up if officers did not respond quickly. The caller was advised to stay inside.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Monday
11:28 a.m. — A caller from Golden Star Road, near Meda Road, reported a loose pit bull was in the area and slightly aggressive.
12:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Smith Road, reported a female subject in a bathrobe, mask, and something on her head, was walking in the middle of the roadway.
3:37 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near Ski Ranch Lane, reported two dogs had been in a vehicle for over five hours. Contact was made with the owner and they had been checking on the dogs consistently, and were going to continue doing so.
4:44 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Scotts Flat Road, reported seeing a husky with a leash running in the roadway.
6:32 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near La Barr Meadows Road, reported a truck was loading up furniture at a residence where he knew the homeowner was not moving.
7:44 p.m. — A caller from Lime Kiln Road, near Old Pond Road, reported a truck which was not an emergency vehicle was driving by with a loudspeaker and siren running. The caller stated it was an ongoing issue.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday
6:33 a.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a subject was not leaving the property, and was sitting and smoking.
7:18 a.m. — A caller from Gethsemane Street, near Cross Street, reported he woke up to find a female in his backyard, looking around. He stated she left on foot and was looking into other people’s yards.
— Victoria Penate
