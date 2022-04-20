Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he was punched during road rage incident

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

11:39 a.m. — A caller on Nevada City Highway requested a petitioner be moved along from a store entrance. The subject was refusing to disperse, and had a table.

5:20 p.m. — A caller at Pleasant Street reported a subject shot the bus with what initially appeared to be a BB gun and broke the window. No description of subject. The caller was unsure if it was a BB gun because they heard a gunshot on a recording that occurred about an hour ago.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

8:28 a.m. — A PG&E worker from Peninsula Drive and Lake Front Drive reported he was being threatened by a tenant of the property they were working at. Caller has permission from the owner, but the tenant was not happy. They moved down the street to wait for law enforcement.





9:14 a.m. — A caller on Cherokee Street stated the former tenants continuously return to the property. Caller states these tenants vandalized the property prior to leaving.

10:49 a.m. — A caller at Sunset Place and Maureen Way reported the theft of items by previous tenants and was advised of small claims courts.

1:06 p.m. — A caller at Farad and Floriston roads reported squatters on unmarked property on the side of Interstate 80. There were two cars on the property, one occupied by a male, with the second car unoccupied. The man was contacted and said he would wait for a friend of the second vehicle and leave the property soon.

5:52 p.m. — A caller at Misty Winds Lane and Dog Bar Road reported his ex-girlfriend was at the house destroying property. He had been letting her stay temporarily. Caller thinks she’s under the influence of an unknown substance. Caller requested law enforcement to have her removed from the property, as she initially refused to leave. Subject complained of a medical issue and was provided a ride to a hospital nearby.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

Noon — A caller at Zion Street and Searls Avenue reported a female transient behind a building harassing employees and refusing to leave.

7:42 p.m. — A caller at Sacramento and South Pine streets reported he was punched in the face about 5 minutes ago during a road rage incident that occurred at a gas station. The caller was at home and declined medical assistance.

— William Roller