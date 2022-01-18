Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he was hit in face with wrench, punched after road rage incident

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

1:31 p.m. — A caller near Catherine Lane reported a female screaming with her pants down outside of a doctor’s office.

2:21 p.m. — A caller near Minnie Street reported a bike was dumped near the pond.

5:04 p.m. — A caller near whiting Street reporting a burst pipe under her trailer. A message was left for Nevada County Public Works after hours.

5:59 p.m. — A caller on East Main Street reported a transient charged at him and yelled after he turned the lights on outside.





7:37 p.m. — A caller near Joerschke Drive reported a man and woman in an altercation that resulted in the man smashing the car window.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

5:11 a.m. — A caller near Little Valley Road reported a neighbor intentionally shines a bright light into the reporting party’s trailer and it really upsets him.

5:35 a.m. — A caller near Pilot Peak Lane and Indian Springs Road reported a neighbor trespassing, and then inquired as to why a report was not taken previously for the same offense four days before.

8:41 a.m. — A caller near North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Moon Shadow Drive reported a neighbor’s aggressive pit bull.

9:04 a.m. — A caller near Hilltop Drive and Atwater Lane requested a pickup of a euthanized dog that bit someone at the listed address.

9:10 a.m. — A caller near Woodridge Drive and Higgins Road reported she bought three steers and they are hopping fences. The reporting party said she was unable to catch them, and they are now missing.

10:42 a.m. — A caller near Shangrila Lane, between Polaris Drive and Bali Hai Court, reported a sick skunk in the ditch near the drain pipe by the recreational vehicle.

12:48 p.m. — A caller near Dalmation and Tahoe View drives reported a communication company is trespassing on her property.

2:52 p.m. — A caller near McCoourtney and Gai roads reported former tenants committed a “grab theft” of household appliances.

3:26 p.m. — A caller near Banner Mine Way and Success Cross Road reported the theft of mountain bikes and a weed eater by the shed while they were out of town.

3:47 p.m. — A caller near Dog Bar Road and Morning Sun Lane reported a herd of approximately 20 sheep running in the roadway.

5:24 p.m. — A caller near Kentucky Flat Road and Avian Place reported a former tenant has been damaging the property.

6:43 p.m. — A caller near Rollins Park Drive and Greenhorn Access Road reported her two dogs — a Siberian Husky and brindle boxer — missing for 30 to 45 minutes.

7:29 p.m. — A caller near Oak Hill Drive, between Pioneer Way and Shadow Hill Drive, reported he was assaulted by a subject who showed up at his house after the reporting party recorded the subject speeding.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

9:53 a.m. — A caller near Sacramento Street between Adams and Broad streets requested a pickup of a found tan medium mix with a wound on his stomach.

1:57 p.m. — A caller near Broad Street, between York and South Pine streets, reported a subject that just hit the reporting party in the face with a wrench and punched him after a road rage incident.

— Rebecca O’Neil