Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he wants to go to jail

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

2:27 a.m. — A caller near South Auburn Street reported he was freezing and wanted to turn himself in for a local warrant so he can go to jail.

7:40 a.m. — A caller near South Auburn Street reported a transient wrapped up in a sleeping bag at his front door, and requested he be moved along.

10:43 a.m. — A caller near Plaza Drive reported an unknown subject in the bathroom yelling “bang bang” through the door.

12:12 p.m. — A caller near Bank and South Auburn streets reported they were following a drunk driver in a red Ford 250.





1:53 p.m. —A caller on Dorsey Drive and East Main Street reported a subject smoking in the parking lot, and was concerned about them driving under the influence.

2:10 p.m. — A caller near Mill Street reported graffiti near a green electrical box, and on the corner of Neal and South Church streets.

5:08 p.m. —A caller near Olympia Park Road reported professional gypsy panhandlers near fast food drive-thrus.

5:58 p.m. — A caller on West McKnight Way reported a female driver in a silver SUV backed into two different vehicles after driving in reverse through the length of the supermarket’s parking lot.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1:32 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Carriage Road reported a black-and-white border collie with what appeared to be a broken leg on Pleasant Valley Road.

8:47 a.m. — A caller near Sweetland Road and Cemetery Street reported five longhorn cows got out the previous night.

12:24 p.m. — A caller near Boca Lake reported a subject shooting out of a recreational vehicle.

3:27 p.m. — A caller near Highland Drive’s dead end reported a fraudulent caller posing as Pacific Gas and Electric Company, claiming that their power would be shut off immediately if they did not make a payment.

3:51 p.m. — A Cal Fire inspector near La Barr Meadows Road, between Twin Pines Place and Rocky Lane, reported a large amount of sick cats roaming around the residence.

6:14 p.m. — A caller near Lake Wildwood Drive, between Marten Court and Doe Lane, reported his neighbor left his garage open for days and is now not answering the front door.

— Rebecca O’Neil