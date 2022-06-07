Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he wants to buy AR-15, shoot up the place

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

1:27 a.m. — A caller near Carey Drive and Ridge Road reported ongoing issues with the neighbor’s dog barking all night.

6:38 a.m. — A 911 caller near Echo Drive and Valley View Road reported their vehicle was stolen and recovered yesterday. However, the suspect still had the keys. The caller said the car keeps making a beep sound, like it’s being unlocked from the key fob.

8:02 a.m. — A 911 caller near Lynshar Road and Wellswood Way reported a woman in a hoodie throwing rocks at the reporting party’s trailer and yelling.

9:05 a.m. — A 911 caller near Forest Park Circle and Lake Wildwood Drive reported that he received a call from a potential customer stating he wanted to by an AR-15 and shoot up the place. The caller was unable to obtain a name from the customer.

11:50 a.m. — A caller near Cruzon Grade Road reported an assault that took place May 1. The reporting party was hit in the head with a board.

12:44 p.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive, between Spenceville and Ranch roads, requested a welfare check on a male walking with a horse who was hitting and abusing the horse for defecating in the parking lot.

1:12 p.m. — A caller near Alioto Drive and Deer Run Lane reported a fox family under the reporting party’s shed.

1:12 p.m. — A caller near Indian Springs Ranch Road reported ongoing theft issues at his property. Random furniture began to go missing sometime before May 23.

1:41 p.m. — A caller near Higgins Road reported an injured bird in the store.

1:58 p.m. — A caller near Brooks Road, between Tiger Lily Lane and Koala Lane, reported a skunk on the reporting party’s property which had been eating their chickens.

2:17 p.m. — A caller near New Rome Road, Eaglepine Place and Tommyknocker Court reported an anti-trust violation.

2:49 p.m. — A caller near Wolf and Stanton roads reported an anvil was stolen at some point during the weekend.

3:42 p.m. — A caller near Wolf, Lime Kiln and Duggans roads reported seven abandoned cats in need of care.

— Rebecca O’Neil