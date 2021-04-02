Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he has soldiers, warns of ’showdown’
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
1:57 a..m. — A caller near Berryhill Drive reported a male in a dark blue Toyota sedan smoking from a glass pipe.
9:14 a.m. — A caller near Tinloy and Bank streets reported someone flicking a lit cigarette into the bushes.
9:35 a.m. — A 911 caller near Dorsey Drive reported an unspayed dog contained in a trailer park that looked miserable. The reporting party then said she could not handle her own un-neutered 150-pound malamute German shepherd as he tried to break through the window to get to the other dog.
11:10 a.m. — A caller near Idaho Maryland Road reported someone dumped 5 gallons of motor oil over his fence.
11:43 a.m. — A caller near the Nevada City Highway reported an elderly woman drove into the wall at a fast food drive-thru.
6:04 p.m. — A caller near East Main Street reported a male transient having a meltdown and hitting road signs.
9:45 p.m. — A caller near Mill and West Main streets reported a woman hitting signs and tearing up planters.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
8:26 a.m. — A caller near Barberio Lane and Rudd Road reported two dogs killed one of his calves the previous night.
3:50 p.m. — A caller on Washington Road between Deerson Drive and Alpha Road reported a probation violation.
4:10 p.m. — A caller on Oak Hollow Circle near Eden Ranch Road and Blue Sky Circle reported he was bit by the neighbor’s medium-sized black-and-white dog.
5:09 p.m. — A caller near Spenceville Road and Penn View Lane reported an injured turkey moved to the side of the roadway.
5:11 p.m. — A 911 caller near Mountaintop Lane and Tracy Drive reported someone hit him with their vehicle when the reporting party said they were trespassing.
6:32 p.m. — A 911 caller near Beeman Lane and Little Valley Road reported a former worker threw a brick at him.
6:45 p.m. — A 911 caller near Relief Hill Road reported her 13 year old called 911 earlier because she was mad that she was grounded for a week.
7:23 p.m. — A caller on Lake Forest Drive, near Pleasant Valley Road and Lake Forest Drive, reported an enraged golfer throwing golf clubs around the 14th hole.
8:02 p.m. — A caller on Silver Pine Drive, near Lodgepole and Pepperwood drives, reported a neighbor being abusive to her and her tree-fellers.
8:57 p.m. — A caller near Rex Reservoir Road and Gamble Court reported a subject on the Bureau of Land Management property cutting the gate lock to park on the property.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
1:48 a.m. — A caller near New Mohawk and Gold Flat roads reported he had five soldiers with him and stated “we are going to have a showdown.”
2:20 p.m. — A 911 caller near Sacramento and Prospect streets reported his neighbor threw coffee into his face.
5:53 p.m. — A caller near Pioneer Park reported loud bongos being played near the baseball fields.
11:34 p.m. — A caller near Zion Street and Walrath Avenue reported a male yelling that he messed up at the bus stop across from Gold Run School. The caller reported another male in the bushes on the school-side making owl noises.
— Rebecca O’Neil
