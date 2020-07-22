Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he can’t find missing bag with thousands of dollars
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
9:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported a parking lot had been egged.
10:10 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a large Trump sign had been stolen off her car while she was in a store.
2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported she was run off the roadway by another vehicle, and that the driver began following her afterward.
4:04 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a customer in a store had switched the price tag on an item in order to get half price on a cooler, then stole tags off an item and returned it despite not having bought it.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:00 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Combie Road, reported they were attempting to pump gas and the pump broke off. The caller had already paid for $40 worth of gas, and stated station employees were refusing service.
5:09 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way, near George Way, reported a vehicle swerving all over the roadway.
5:45 p.m. — A caller from Meda Drive, near Three Sevens Place, reported a subject standing in the middle of the road in a wedding dress.
6:08 p.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a low flying plane.
7:06 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Oak Meadows Road, reported that there was a cat in her area with red bumps on its head. It may have been sick.
7:58 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a male subject was yelling at people and lying in the roadway.
8:24 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road, near Homeward Lane, reported they had left a green bag containing several thousand dollars on the roof of their car, and upon driving through the area again, it could not be found.
11:28 p.m. — A caller near Scotts Flat Road reported a deceased bear cub on the side of the roadway, and a mama bear with two other bears in the roadway.
— Victoria Penate
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User