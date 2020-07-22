Nevada County police blotter: Caller says he can’t find missing bag with thousands of dollars

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:14 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Main Street reported a parking lot had been egged.

10:10 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Sutton Way reported a large Trump sign had been stolen off her car while she was in a store.

2:49 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of McKnight Way reported she was run off the roadway by another vehicle, and that the driver began following her afterward.

4:04 p.m. — A caller from the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a customer in a store had switched the price tag on an item in order to get half price on a cooler, then stole tags off an item and returned it despite not having bought it.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

5:00 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Combie Road, reported they were attempting to pump gas and the pump broke off. The caller had already paid for $40 worth of gas, and stated station employees were refusing service.

5:09 p.m. — A caller from Alexandra Way, near George Way, reported a vehicle swerving all over the roadway.

5:45 p.m. — A caller from Meda Drive, near Three Sevens Place, reported a subject standing in the middle of the road in a wedding dress.

6:08 p.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road, near Penn Valley Drive, reported a low flying plane.

7:06 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Oak Meadows Road, reported that there was a cat in her area with red bumps on its head. It may have been sick.

7:58 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a male subject was yelling at people and lying in the roadway.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road, near Homeward Lane, reported they had left a green bag containing several thousand dollars on the roof of their car, and upon driving through the area again, it could not be found.

11:28 p.m. — A caller near Scotts Flat Road reported a deceased bear cub on the side of the roadway, and a mama bear with two other bears in the roadway.

— Victoria Penate