Nevada County police blotter: Caller says dog injured son’s show steer

Friday

10:45 a.m. — A caller on Little Valley Road reported he is a property manager and a subject living on site tapped into the main power line and was stealing power by circumventing the normal process of supplying power to each trailer. The caller was disconnecting the line at the direction of the park manager.

3:33 p.m. — A caller at Coyote Street and Highway 49 reported two trespassers refusing to leave who were camping on the caller’s land. The caller stated he has a trespass letter.

4:01 p.m. — A caller at Rough and Ready Highway reported he lives in a white Chevrolet Cobalt in the parking lot. The caller stated he has permission. The caller stated transients were stealing items in the area and believes there was stolen property in a transient camp between the parking lot and a logging company.

Sunday

1:38 a.m. — A 911 call from Norambagua Lane reported a woman stole her personal information and co-opted her bank account and other accounts. Per the caller, she believes the subject lives in Indiana or India. The caller’s bank was already investigating.

2:04 p.m. — A caller at Tiger Tail and Buck Ridge roads reported that while a subject was doing work on neighbor’s yard, his dog attacked his son’s show steer and an emergency veterinarian was en route. The subject was trying to leave and caller wanted him responsible for the vet bill. The subject was weed eating and let his Staffordshire terrier out while doing so. The dog was not injured, but the steer had possible spinal damage.

12:11 p.m. — A CHP transfer caller from Lava Cap Mine and Masada roads reported her tenant was bothering her and would not leave. The caller stated the subject yelled and threatened her after he stayed with the caller when he wasn’t supposed to. The caller stated he grabbed her throat and took her phone.

Sunday

4:55 a.m. — A call originated from Commercial Street Street, and a hospital then reported the subject of an assault just checked in.

4:50 p.m. — A 911 caller from Hirschmans Pond reported someone tried to steal the caller’s dog, a blue nose pit bull.

6:45 p.m. — A 911 caller from Zion Street reported a subject who beat her up in December was currently parked at a store.

7:27 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported that he believes his stolen motorcycle, a 2020 Harley Davidson, was parked nearby. The caller stated an officer called him about it earlier that day, but he did not know who or when and requested a call back.

8:16 p.m. — A caller at Commercial Street reported a trespasser — a woman in rags behind the business on the other side of the wall. She had been asked to leave but refused to do so. He stated his residence is on top of a restaurant and he is uncomfortable with her there. The caller was currently at the restaurant and can point her out.

