Nevada County police blotter: Caller says daughter threatened with butter knife

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

7:50 a.m. — A 911 caller near Highway 174 and Mount Olive Road reported a driver in a gray Honda SUV hit construction cones and tried to pass vehicles stopped for road work.

7:54 a.m. — A caller near Banner Mountain Trail and Rocker Road reported an older woman walking down the road looking confused. The reporting party said the woman did not appear to be dressed for the weather and was carrying a black purse.

8:05 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Penna Way reported the neighbor’s dog just attacked his goats.

8:42 a.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway and Stagecoach Way reported a heavy flow of water into the roadway causing vehicles to hydroplane.





9:49 a.m. —A caller near Martis Dam Road and Alpine Meadow Camp reported a coyote bleeding from the neck and legs.

10:42 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Eaglepine Place reported a neighbor throwing ground beef at their mailbox.

11:11 a.m. — A caller near Birchville and Pleasant Valley roads reported five cows in the roadway.

12:17 a.m. — A caller near Broken Oak Court and Penn Valley Drive reported her neighbor keeps calling her names and slamming doors.

1:39 p.m. — A caller from Round Valley Circle, Little Hollow Lane and Round Valley Road reported the person he released his vehicle to when going to jail is not supposed to have it now.

2:53 p.m. — A 911 caller from Cobblestone Lane and Charden Road reported his 83-year-old mother left in a Subaru upset because the reporting party “chases bad guys.” When dispatch inquired what the caller meant, they started crying and answered “fentanyl dealers.”

7:09 p.m. – A caller near Broken Oak Court and Penn Valley Drive reported a subject threatened her daughter with a butter knife.

7:15 p.m. — California Highway Patrol requested a snowmobile near Boca Springs and Stampede Meadows roads for a 2020 Toyota 4runner stuck in the snow.

— Rebecca O’Neil