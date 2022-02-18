Nevada County police blotter: Caller says customer refuses to return portable toilet

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

7:11 a.m. — A caller near West Brookview and View drives reported a large, white Bernese mountain dog loose in the area.

8:04 a.m. — A caller near Banner Lava Cap Road, Sesame Street and Short Circle went to a property he was selling and found two vehicles parked in the driveway with a subject on the back porch smoking.

8:57 a.m. — A caller near Fickle Lane reported a customer refusing to return a portable toilet.

10:34 a.m. — A caller near Motherlode Road reported a restraining order violation. The reporting party said the neighbors are sending something through “waves” causing visible beams on her security cameras.





10:50 a.m. — A caller near Lime Kiln Road, Duggans Road and Maggie Lane reported a wood splitter stolen earlier that week. The reporting party found an insurance card near the gate possibly related to the suspect.

11:19 a.m. — A caller near Allison Ranch Road and Theridamas Way reported small dogs out on the street that constantly run out in front of vehicles.

2:02 p.m. — A caller near Kingston Lane, between Dog Bar and Home Camp roads, reported irate parents at the school, and now the whole institution was in a shelter in place. Per the reporting party, the subjects were upset over the mask mandate.

2:11 p.m. — A caller near Loma Rica Drive and Brunswick Road reported a client became erratic and chased him into the roadway.

2:!7 p.m. — A caller near Partridge Road and Hanging Wall Drive reported an ongoing issue with the neighbors and parking. The reporting party said she received threatening mail. When asked what she was threatened with, the caller said “she threatened to park in my spot.”

5:39 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of McCourtney Road reported a man on the property taking his deceased father’s motorcycles.

10:51 p.m. — A caller near Woodridge Court and Higgins Road reported a subject screaming at the reporting party about all sorts of odd things, like aliens assaulting him.

— Rebecca O’Neil