Nevada County police blotter: Caller says cows are messing up his property, he’s going to start shooting them

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

9:17 a.m. — A caller near Buckeye Court and Buckeye Circle reported an injured squirrel that needed to be dispatched.

11:24 a.m. — A caller near New Rome Road and Shearer Lane reported a white vehicle packed near the reporting party’s back gate, but that wasn’t trespassing on her property. The caller said she had “a federal card of protection” against the owner.

1:25 p.m. — A caller near Englebright Lake requested a welfare check on a subject in the lower parking lot near the restroom. The subject told the reporting party he had been drinking, was taking chemotherapy medicine, fell into the lake and possibly lost his keys.

1:39 p.m. — A caller near High Street and Pleasant Valley Road reported a cow on his property again. The reporting party claimed it was a a habitual issue and that he was going to start shooting the cows if nothing happened, as they are messing up his property.





2:50 p.m. — A caller near Magnolia Road reported their neighbors moved out last weekend and left chickens at the property.

3:21 p.m. — A 911 caller near Pasquale Road, between Red Dog Road and Emerald Lane, reported her roommate’s friend locked her out of her residence.

3:43 p.m. — A 911 caller near Willowbrook Lane, Penn Valley Drive and Kozy Nest reported their foster child’s boyfriend who “looks like Keanu Reeves” was hiding in the closet.

4:40 p.m. — A caller near Buckeye Road and Old Emigrant Trail reported multiple guns on the property. The reporting party said he got away from the residence to call 911.

— Rebecca O’Neil