Nevada County police blotter: Caller says county employee was followed, harassed by anti-vax group

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

8:06 a.m. — A caller near Osborne Hill Road reported a buck with its antlers stuck in a fence.

9:43 a.m. — A caller near Broken Oat Court and Penn Valley Drive reported ongoing harassment from wife’s ex.

9:57 a.m. — A caller near Scotts Flat Road and Highway 20 reported a brown shepherd-type dog running on the highway.

9:58 a.m. — A caller near Ballantree Lane reported their neighbor’s pigs were out on their property for the third time that morning.





10:01 a.m. — A caller near Pine Hill and Bartlett drives requested a welfare check on her neighbor who reported catching people as they entered her home through vents and windows.

12:22 p.m. — A caller near Lone Pine Drive, between Maple and Acacia courts, requested a civil standby in order to enter an area to clear their dead relation’s belongings from their former residence.

2:31 p.m. — A caller near Gai and McCourtney roads reported his previously evicted tenants trying to break into his barn and storage containers.

2:45 p.m. — A caller near Wheeler Acres Road, between Dog Bar Road and Dishion Place, reported that as a county employee served him with paperwork, they mentioned they were being followed and harassed all morning by an anti-vax group.

3:04 p.m. — A caller near Countryside Ranch Road, between Harvey and Garden Bar roads, reported loose goats trying to tear down his fence.

4:26 p.m. — A caller near Murchie Mine and Incline Shaft roads reported a homeowner screaming at them to get off the trail.

4:46 p.m. — A caller near North Ponderosa Way and Rough and Ready Highway reported their mail was stolen and thrown over the fence.

6:20 p.m.— A caller near McCourtney and Thunder roads reported a client escalating, throwing items and making motions to hit someone.

6:24 p.m. — A caller reported a man walking in the roadway and that the reporting party almost hit him.

8:38 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 reported the people she was renting a room from tried to block her car in their driveway.

— Rebecca O’Neil