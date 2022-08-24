Nevada County police blotter: Caller says car receives major damage in cow collision; cow only has some scrapes
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
3:01 a.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported someone tapping on their car window while they were trying to sleep.
1:00 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a subject throwing rocks at vehicles.
8:34 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported two subjects in a minivan with a piece of metal strapped to the top. They had been sitting in the vehicle in a handicap spot for the last hour. This seemed suspicious to the caller.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
11:37 a.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported their cow got out that morning and was spooked and ran across the road. Neighbors were helping to lead the cow home when a car came around the corner and didn’t stop and hit the cow. The driver left the scene with major damage to the car. The cow just has some scrapes.
3:37 p.m. – A caller from East Drive reported ongoing issues with possible underage motorcycle riders causing speeding and noise disturbances.
8:18 p.m. – A caller from Lower Colfax Road reported a moving company was at their house demanding more money from them. The caller asked if they could shoot people who refused to leave.
8:42 p.m. – A caller from South Ponderosa Way reported two subjects setting up a cam with their vehicle. The caller asked them to leave and they didn’t. The subjects were also seen defecating.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
9:51 a.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported trash all over and a speed sign laying on the ground.
— Jennifer Nobles
