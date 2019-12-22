Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller says bones in flour related to a murder

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Friday

7:47 a.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported an injured deer on the side of the road.

10:28 a.m. — A caller from Cooper Road reported a written compliant regarding an aggressive dog habitually at large.

3:05 p.m. — A caller from Gautier Drive reported a dog bite report.

3:12 p.m. — A caller from Meadow Way reported a written complaint regarding several dogs habitually at large.

4:22 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported an injured deer near the golf course. The deer had a broken hind leg.

10:53 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49 reported an assault that occurred 10 minutes prior.

Saturday

10:31 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported a loose dog.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from Wildflower Drive reportedly discovered bones in the flour she was using to make breakfast. She bought the flour from Colorado at a trading post and thinks it’s related to a murder that occurred there 10 years ago.

7:18 p.m. — A caller from Norlene Road reported an injured deer in the middle of the road.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

9:18 a.m. — An open line, casual conversation was reported from an unknown location.

Saturday

6:02 p.m. — A caller from Butler Street reported two males walking toward Minnie Park. They were possibly “porch pirates,” according to the caller.

— Sam Corey