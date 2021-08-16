Nevada County police blotter: Caller says bear tried to enter home

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:56 a.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road and Brighton Street reported that someone uploaded a video to Snapchat of a physical assault on her daughter. The caller was on her way to the emergency room and requested the video be reviewed that night.

1:41 a.m. — A caller near Tammy and Gary ways reported a gray Subaru Forester drove over an embankment into someone’s yard. The male driver was slurring his words.

10:32 a.m. — A caller near Grizzly Hill and Tyler Foote Crossing roads reported a male leaning up against the rocks with a gunshot wound to the chest and flies all around him.

1:18 p.m. — A 911 caller near Floriston Way and an on-ramp to Interstate 80 reported a bloody shirt in the river.





Saturday

12:30 a.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Mountain Rose Road and Secession Lane, reported that she believes her neighbor ripped off her solar panel light, even though she did not see it, because he has been harassing her for a year.

3:52 a.m. — A caller near Dolores Drive and Alta Street reported his friend called him crying because she did not know where she was after going home with strangers from the bar.

10:21 a.m. — A caller near Los Altos Lane and Willow Valley Road reported a bear attempted to enter their home.

12:27 p.m. — A caller near Clydesdale and Mount Olive roads reported two guns missing. The reporting party was unsure whether the guns were stolen or taken from his house, as the River Fire destroyed his home.

2:59 p.m. — A caller on North Ponderosa Way, near North Sazarac Lane and Bitney Springs Road, reported a restrained subject screaming at him and spraying his residence with a hose.

7:39 p.m. — A caller near the Nevada City Fairgrounds reported someone “getting nasty” near the beer garden.

7:50 p.m. — A caller near East Bennett and Brunswick roads reported two subjects vandalizing the silo on the property with graffiti.

10:08 p.m. — Security at the Nevada County Fairgrounds called to report a subject at the Load and Shoot ticket booth assaulted him.

10:22 p.m. — A caller near Sailor Flat Road and Hydraulic Ridge Close reported two subjects yelling at each other for over a half hour.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:19 p.m. — A caller near Monroe and Factory streets reported a male threatened him by saying that he was a member of the National Rifle Association.

— Rebecca O’Neil