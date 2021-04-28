Nevada County police blotter: Caller says 11-year-old boy put knife to 9-year-old girl’s throat

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

7:12 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a woman who staff said was harassing customers and refusing to leave when asked to do so.

9:52 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported that their vehicle had been stolen. The caller added that they had found the vehicle parked nearby, with an unknown male in the car. The man left the area on foot after the vehicle’s owner asked him to get out of the car.

1:24 p.m. — A caller near a roundabout on Idaho Maryland Road reported a road rage incident that took place after a vehicle collision. The man who called said that the other driver, a woman operating a silver Toyota minivan, got out and kicked his vehicle, before getting back in the Toyota and ramming the man’s car while he was still in it.

3:00 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Gates Place reported a man the caller said was shooting at them with a BB gun. The caller added that they were in their car when the incident occurred and were not harmed. The man who fired the gun was a white male with red hair and was wearing a dark colored shirt, according to a description.

6:51 p.m. — A woman calling from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive said that an 11-year-old boy had approached her 9-year-old daughter at a playground and put a knife to her throat.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1:05 p.m. — A caller from a bar on Washington Road, near Public Road, reported a man employees said exposed himself after being refused entry to the bar.

2:26 p.m. — A woman calling from a house on Lake Wildwood Drive, near Sun Forest and Fair Oaks drives, reported that her 15-year-old son had tried to stab her with a knife. She added that she and her husband were physically restraining the son until police arrived.

5:03 p.m. — A caller near Bitney Springs and Mystic Mine roads reported a suspicious male the caller said was carrying an ax. Sheriff’s deputies later arrested the man, who was booked on multiple active warrants.

5:14 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Wolf Road reported a man who was repeatedly walking into the middle of oncoming traffic.

6:27 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Meda Drive, near Three Sevens Place and Golden Star Road, reported that a nearby family was sending her son threatening Snapchats, including a picture of someone holding a gun. The caller said that she has screenshots of the threatening images.

8:50 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Cameo Drive reported that she had been receiving text messages from an unknown individual threatening to hurt her and her family. The caller said that some of the messages included pictures of a dismembered person.

10:17 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Crescent Drive, near Boreham Lane and Black Oak Drive, said that her neighbor had called claiming that someone was trying to break into her residence. The caller added that the neighbor was an older woman in a wheelchair.

— Stephen Wyer