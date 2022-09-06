Nevada County police blotter: Caller said transient took RV, stole a hay bale

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

1:06 a.m. – A caller from Horizon Circle reported a group of people on motorcycles and dirt bikes doing tricks.

8:01 a.m. – A caller from North Auburn Street reported a rabid fox running around the area.

11:22 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a subject trying to throw a large homemade cart at the caller’s friend’s truck.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

7:23 a.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported the theft of a generator by someone in a diesel pickup.

8:43 a.m. – A caller from Taylor Crossing Road reported a tree down in the road.

1:49 p.m. – A caller from Gold Hill Drive reported two empty gas cans and one oil can on the side of the road. The caller thought this suspicious, as down the hill there is trash and a homeless camp.

7:07 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a transient male took their RV, then went to a store, stole a bale of hay, and then drove back to the parking lot and an altercation ensued. A witness made a separate call and said that the original caller was a suspect because they had all their belongings spread out on the ground.

7:41 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a dog in a hot car. The caller mentioned it to the dog’s owners, who said they were not willing to fix the issue.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

12:46 p.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported two subjects in the garden using the hose to bathe.

7:18 p.m. – A caller from Pinewoods reported that the NID pump station was making loud and “not so good” noises.

— Jennifer Nobles