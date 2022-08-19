Nevada County police blotter: Caller returns home, finds package filled with pot

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:18 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 and McKnight Way reported a subject lying on the shoulder of the highway with a black dog.

7:15 p.m. – A caller from Walsh Street reported an assault had just occurred and the victim was bleeding out of the back of their head. The caller then stated that the two involved in the assault were best friends and didn’t want a report made.

11:38 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at McKnight Way reported a wrong-way driver in an SUV with no lights on.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

7:46 a.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a horse walking in the middle of the road. While on the call, the horse’s owner was running down the road yelling for it. The caller then said that the horse was taken off the roadway by bystanders.

8:26 a.m. – A caller from Bear Trap Springs Road reported a possible drug lab on Tahoe National Forest land.

4:42 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star Road reported two subjects trying to open the locked portion of a mailbox. The two then left down a private road in the direction of a homeless camp.

7:47 p.m. – A caller from Alexandra Way reported they had come home to a package full of marijuana, and they wanted it picked up.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

11:13 a.m. – A caller from Church Street reported being assaulted then thrown into a rose bush. The caller had been taking pictures from the sidewalk and the subject was upset.

11:45 a.m. – A caller from Redbud Way reported a rabid skunk hanging out in a nearby compost pile for a few days.

11:56 p.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported a large bear eating trash in the backyard.

— Jennifer Nobles