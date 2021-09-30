Nevada County police blotter: Caller requests welfare check on drug-using neighbor
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
12:57 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Butterfly Drive requested a welfare check on his neighbor, who the caller said was hallucinating and vomiting as a result of drug use.
7:22 a.m. — A caller from a residence on McCourtney Road reported that a restraining order they had filed was being violated by an individual trespassing on their property and harassing them.
11:22 a.m. — A caller from Bear River High School reported an ongoing issue involving the caller’s daughter, a student at the school, being harassed and stalked by a male student. The caller added that they had obtained a restraining order against the other student and his parent.
Noon — A caller from Robin Street, near Quail Lane, reported that someone was screaming at them and trying to instigate a physical altercation. The caller said this behavior started after they had a restraining order served against the other individual.
12:05 p.m. — A homeowner of a residence on Willow Valley Road reported an ongoing issue with one of his tenants’ dogs repeatedly attacking the landlord’s own dog.
2:23 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway claimed that they had a secondhand report of gunshots fired in the area of Condon Park in Grass Valley. Deputies responding to the area did not discover any evidence to substantiate this report.
9:17 p.m. — A caller from Cedar Ridge Drive, off Highway 174, reported a suspicious individual who was purportedly looking into people’s windows in the neighborhood.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
11:12 a.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway, near Zion Street, reported that a student from a nearby school had run off campus ignoring the commands of staff members, and was using illegal drugs.
— Stephen Wyer
