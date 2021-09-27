Nevada County police blotter: Caller requests welfare check on 2 children of drug-using mom

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Saturday

12:05 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, near Doe Lane, reported a verbal conflict with subjects who were trying to come in through a campground gate late.

1:56 a.m. — A caller from Ridge Road, near Banner View Drive, reported three juvenile subjects who live in the area were throwing rocks and eggs at vehicles driving by. Upon calling back shortly afterward, the caller stated that the subjects were no longer doing it, but were talking about doing it.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from Creek View Drive reported an ongoing issue with her neighbor’s dogs behaving aggressively and trying to attack the caller’s dogs through a fence that the two residences share.

10:40 a.m. — A caller from a shopping center on Higgins Road, near Combie Road, reported an ongoing issue with a man who had been asked to stay away from the premises trespassing on store grounds.





12:20 p.m. — A caller from Relief Hill Road asked for a welfare check to be conducted on two children whose mother was purportedly addicted to illegal narcotics.

2:20 p.m. — A caller from Valkenburg Lane reported that someone who the caller has a restraining order against had come to her property. A police report was taken of the incident.

Sunday

1:54 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Saint Andrews Court, near Birch Way, reported a group of juveniles who he claimed were partying on the back portion of his property and fled upon his arrival, leaving behind some drug paraphernalia. The caller added that he knew which residence the juveniles had fled to, and a police report was filed over the incident.

4:29 p.m. — A caller from You Bet Road reported a man who was trespassing by fishing on the caller’s property. The caller added that he was afraid to confront the individual because of previous altercations.

— Victoria Penate and Stephen Wyer