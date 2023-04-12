GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
6:59 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street requested to talk to the police about his belongings; the caller said he had an officer hold his knife and can’t find it now.
12:05 p.m. — A caller from Leduc/Whiting Street reported a subject in the field and was concerned about the ongoing issues with mail theft, trespassing, and dumping.
3:00 p.m. — A caller from Segsworth Way reported her manager advised she would be at the location at 1500 to change locks and stated that no eviction process had been started.
4:05 p.m. — A caller from Sierra College/Ridge Road reported a sinkhole with water splashing, and the caller was concerned it would drop.
9:27 p.m. — A caller from East Berryhill Drive reported a female going through the dumpster and throwing items on the ground for at least 45 minutes.
10:46 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported a man was walking with a bicycle and looking at construction equipment and acted suspiciously when the caller opened the door.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:50 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported being harassed via text and phone.
9:56 p.m. — A caller from Zion Street said their 30-year-old son is there and being aggressive.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
8:13 a.m. — A caller from Sailor Flat Road reported she was receiving calls from an acquaintance stating that she would come to the property to pick up her belongings. The caller said the subject didn’t have belongings there.
10:11 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported that she has been receiving threats via phone and social media from her husband’s son.
2:33 p.m. — A caller from New Rome Road reported his neighbor drove up to his residence in her Toyota SUV and stated that her 40-year-old son assaulted her.
6:28 p.m. — A caller from Cliff Road was told by a neighbor that a subject had been breaking into their shed at night and sleeping in it.
9:27 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway reported automatic gunfire at the address; the subject, who lives there, has threatened the caller before with a firearm.
— LaMarr Fields
Live scanner feed here: